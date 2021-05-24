Truck Lite to move headquarters from Chautauqua County to Knowledge Park at Penn State Behrend

Truck Lite, a worldwide leader in LED lighting systems for vehicles, is moving its headquarters from Chautauqua County to Penn State Behrend’s campus.

The company is leasing 30,000 square feet of space from Penn State Behrend for the new headquarters.

Penn State Behrend and Truck Lite have collaborated and even sponsored students work since 2006 so the new move will allow for one more industry experience to students leading to possible jobs.

Big changes are coming in the automotive industry which is why truck lite is moving its headquarters.

The reason they are moving their headquarters is because of a shift to electric cars in the transportation industry.

“This transportation industry is going through a major change through electrification. So this was a strategic decision for us to move our headquarters to Knowledge Park in order for us to have the ability to recruit additional talent for future growth,” said Shane Brown, General Manager of Truck Lite.

Penn State Behrend is investing to enhance the advancement manufacturing and innovation center with a product modeling lab and photometric facility that studies light transmission from the devices.

This is the lab testing site that will also give students at Penn State Behrend the chance to work hands on.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to be close to our talent here on campus, but also for our students to get great experience before you go,” said Ralph Ford, Chancellor of Penn State Behrend.

“Being on campus here having the lab space and their ability to help us out and having their skillsets and stuff they learned in the classroom to solving real world application problems for us,” said Brown.

The new headquarters will open in late 2021.

Brown said that there will be 90 employees with Truck Lite moving from the old headquarters in Falconer, New York to the new headquarters in Erie.

However, on the engineering side they are looking to grow and expand.