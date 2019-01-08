Truck stuck at Liberty overpass

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Truck damaged at Liberty overpass.

Erie PA - A semi truck sustained heavy damage after losing a battle with the overpass at West 14th and Liberty Streets.

The overpass, which has seen its share of stuck trucks over the years came in contact with the truck as the driver attempted to get under the low hanging overpass.

Traffic is tied up in the area and it's suggested you find another way around until crews can clear the wreckage.