Truck World opens for business at Conneaut, Ohio exit of Interstate 90

A new truck and travel plaza has open its doors and turned on the gas pumps at the Conneaut, Ohio exit of Interstate 90.

It’s called Truck World and its located on Route 7 on the south side of the interchange.

It will be another place for Pennsylvania motorists to purchase some of the least expensive gasoline around.

Truck World sits on 130 acres of land.

According to Conneaut officials, it cost between $12 million to $15 million to build.

The city manager said the new travel plaza is expected to increase traffic on Route 7 by 50%, making the area more attractive to retailers.