Trump administration drops restrictions for foreign students

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
FILE – This March 12, 2019, file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern California, in Los Angeles. A California couple has agreed to plead guilty to paying $250,000 to get their daughter into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
The Trump administration rescinds the policy that would bar international student who only take online courses from staying in the country, announced a federal judge Tuesday.