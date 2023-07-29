The front lawn of the Erie insurance Arena was already filled with hundreds of people of all ages by 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

More than 5,000 people were expected to be in the area for various activities taking place downtown. One group of friends traveled from Pittsburgh to see the former president.

They said when they found out a week ago, it was a ‘no-brainer’ to come support.

“I think Erie is a good indicator of the state of Pennsylvania so trump coming here speaks volumes of the importance of our small town and I think there’s a lot of support here,” said Anna Sweny, who was attending the Trump rally. “He’s unapologetically himself. He says what’s hard to say out loud and I do think he has America’s best interests at heart.”

Sweny is originally from Erie and said the former president always knows how to draw a crowd.