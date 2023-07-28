Former President Donald Trump will be making his way to Erie Saturday for a rally.

His supporters were already getting ready, and many were also busy setting up tents to sell “Trump” merchandise.

We saw many folks from out of town selling trump, hats, shirts, and even umbrellas.

Even though it was raining during part of Friday night, that didn’t stop Donald Trump’s supports setting up in downtown Erie as they wait for his rally at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Trump supporter Lori Levi is here from Canton, Michigan. She was busy setting up to sell her Donald Trump merchandise.

Many setting up to make a profit.

“For me it’s not just about profits because I own multiple businesses. This is personal, I have two children, two step-children and right now, currently, three grandchildren,” said Lori Levi, Trump supporter.

She’s excited to make some money and show support for the former president.

“This is the first time we’ve been in a downtown location. Normally we’ve been at fairgrounds and different places but, this is the first time in a long time we’ve been out in the open in a downtown location. So, everything changed,” she said.

We spoke with another trump supporter who says this will be the third trump rally he has attended.

“President Trump needs us more than ever. As we see the government’s overreach, their overreach on an innocent person which is you and I. Which the Constitution and our Bill of Rights are totally against. So, we’re living in tyranny,” said Redpill Ken.

The former president is set to speak at about 6 p.m. and tickets can still be reserved two at a time on the Trump website.