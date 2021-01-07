Trump supporters protest in Perry Square Wednesday amid protests at U.S. Capitol

As the rioting was occurring in the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, a “Stop the Steal” protest was underway in Perry Square.

Trump supporters continued their support of false claims over voter fraud, that have been rebuked in courtrooms throughout swing states where Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

We asked a few attending the rally about their feelings on the Capitol Hill rioting.

“These are home grown domestic terrorists and they should be treated as such. They should be caught, they should be jailed and they should serve time, they are terrorists –pure and simple,” said Rebecca Pruveadenti, anti-Trump protester.

“If that is happening, I am a little disappointed because we have the privilege of exercising our first amendment rights, and we should do it peacefully… We’re not thugs and we’re not people out there flipping cars and burning buildings down,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council.

“That solves nothing. Violence solves nothing. There are other ways to do things. I don’t know who made the shots, but I notice most of violence came from the Democrats,” said Jan Heatherington, protester.