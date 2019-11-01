Trunk or Treat event at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church provides family fun

The Friendship Baptist Church holding a trunk or treat event tonight. Kids getting the opportunity to enjoy games, food, arts and crafts and of course, trick or treating.

Organizers say this event allows the kids to have a good time while staying safe.

“This is a safe environment for the kids to come out and enjoy themselves. They’re going to have fun, they’re going to eat a meal, they’re going to play arts and crafts and they’re going to go home and I really think they’re going to enjoy themselves.” said Donna Thomas, minister at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church