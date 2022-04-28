(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Regional Airport will serve as host to a temporary pop-up enrollment center for the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck program.

TSA PreCheck allows U.S. citizens and permanent residents to go through an expedited security screening program at airports that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their compliant liquids/gels in a carry-on.

To enroll, schedule an appointment online and complete the enrollment in person. Enrollment also will be available to walk-in applicants from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6.

There is an $85 application fee, and the TSA PreCheck enrollment is good for five years. Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship. A list of required documents is available online.