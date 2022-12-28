(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Children and the young at heart rejoice — tubing season has opened at Mount Pleasant of Edinboro.

The local ski hill opened its tube park midday on Dec. 28. The tube park is sold by session (two-hour blocks), and each session can accommodate 60 tubers. In its first day, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro sold out for all three sessions.

“So far, it’s been a really good day, and we’re excited to finally be open over there,” said Mount Pleasant manager Andrew Halmi. For the remainder of the season, Mount Pleasant plans to have four sessions each day.

The park opened to skiing on Friday, Dec. 23. That weekend saw extreme-cold temperatures that set records throughout much of the United States — Edinboro was no exception.

“It was awfully cold the past few days, but people were coming out and excited to be skiing,” Halmi said. “It’s day five now, and it’s going really good.”

The tube park is available by reservation. For details, go to the Mount Pleasant of Edinboro website. The tube park had a delayed opening. Halmi said the delay is due to the amount of snow that it takes to prepare the tube park.

“It takes over 3 feet of manmade snow, so it’s a major snowmaking task to get it done,” he said.

Enclosed conveyor lift in the beginner area.

During the summer, Mount Pleasant installed additional snow guns to help in the snow-making process. The ski hill also installed a new conveyor belt lift in the beginner ski area and made improvements to its rental shop. The off-season was spent preparing for these past five days.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following the deep freeze, temperatures are expected to warm considerably — well above freezing. Halmi said the park, however, is not worried.

“With all the snow we’ve made, we have a good thick base. I anticipate that we’ll stay fully open through the warmup,” he said. “Right now we have a 12-24 inch bases, and that’s what we usually have in February, so we’re ready for it.”