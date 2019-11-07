Tuesday night car accident in North East leaves one dead, one seriously injured

One person is dead and one seriously injured after a car accident that took place just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night on East Main Road near Remington Road in North East.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car driven by 18-year-old Delvin Rizzo of North East went out of control for unknown reasons. Rizzo skidded into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV.

Rizzo died while undergoing treatment. The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old North East woman, suffered serious injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.