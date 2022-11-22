The 2022 Winter Weather Show will air on WJET this Wednesday, November 23rd at 7:30 pm, and on Fox66 also this Wednesday, November 23rd, at 7 pm. Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, and Craig Flint will once again host the show. Topics covered this year include the accuracy of the Farmer’s Almanac, and the steps taken to save a victim who has fallen beneath the ice. Of course, Tom Atkins will once again give us his winter weather outlook. You don’t want to miss it!
