Turn 2 Sports Cards and Collectibles and Lake Erie Candy Company open shops in the Village West Shopping Plaza

Two new businesses opened in Erie today in Village West Shopping Plaza.

Business owners from Turn 2 Sports Cards and Collectibles and Lake Erie Candy Company are excited to host a grand opening.

The owners of Turn Two Sports Cards and Collectibles have been collecting sports cards for 30 years. At the store you can buy, sell, and trade cards.

The owner of Lake Erie Candy Company said that they have been whole selling to local businesses in the tri-state area and they were ready to expand and open a business in Erie.

“Enjoy yourselves, come in. We have everything in here from starters, people who are new to the hobby, and people who are very experienced,” said Andy Tupek, Owner of Turn 2 Sports Cards and Collectibles.

“We just grew to the point because of demand. People just love candy in Erie. It was time for us to open up our own store,” said Greg Fornalczyk, Owner of Lake Erie Candy Company.

Smiley’s Ice Cream truck and even some Disney characters also showed up to today’s grand opening event at the Village West Plaza.