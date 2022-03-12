Erie fire inspectors are reminding the community that clocks are not the only household item that need checked on this weekend.

Fire inspectors are recommending that residents consider changing the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Fire officials state that it is important to make sure this equipment is working properly. They also recommend making a routine home safety assessment.

The safety assessment should include tasks such as making sure there is nothing within three feet of a hot water tank, furnace, or space heater.

The city’s chief fire inspector said that smoke and carbon detectors save lives every year.

“The bottom line is smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors save lives. So you want to make sure they’re functioning properly. You want to make sure you have them inside your bedroom, outside your bedroom, and on all of the floors of your house. It has proven itself time and time again that it saved people’s lives,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector for City of Erie.

Hart added that it is important to have a discussion about an escape plan with members of your family in case of an emergency.