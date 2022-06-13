With gas prices at an all time high, some people are considering more efficient forms of transportation.

Here is more on those alternative options.

Representatives from one local dealership said that many people are interested in buying electric cars.

At one local dealership, representatives said that customers have been asking about electric cars.

“We are seeing an increase in and I think this is where the auto industry will be in the near future. We’re probably about 90 to 100 days out with people pre-ordering them, so we’re getting phone calls daily with people requesting to put their name on one,” said Ernie Bizzarro, Car Sales Manager at Interstate Nissan.

Bizzarro said that at Interstate Nissian, one of the electric cars is about $33,000.

One sales manager said that for someone purchasing an electric car is a worth while investment, especially if gas prices continue to rise.

The owner of one local dealership said that while they haven’t seen a dramatic increase in sales, if gas prices continue to rise it could be financially beneficial to buy a motorcycle or scooter.

“If somebody is willing to tough it out, and buy a rain suit, and be prepared to maybe put a heavier jacket on when they’re riding early in the morning or late in the evening, financially yes you can win,” said Mark Aleksandrowicz, President of Aleks Power Sports.

Aleksandrowicz said that recently more customers have expressed interest.

“There was a fella here just a little bit earlier that purchased a scooter very specifically for gas prices. So the fella purchased the scooter and he came in and told us he’s got a couple hundred miles on it already. So for some people it’s a very economical way of getting around,” said Aleksandrowicz.