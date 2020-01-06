Turnpike crash turns deadly; several in the hospital

Five people are dead and dozens of others injured after a multi-vehicle chain reaction crash happened on the Pennsylvania turnpike on Sunday.

“We have five people that did not survive the crash, we have several people that were transported to area hospitals, we believe it’s about 60 people total that were involved, ” said Stephen Limani, Pennsylvania State Police.

A passenger bus, en route from Rockaway, New Jersey to Cincinnati, Ohio lost control, went up an embankment and rolled over. According to Limani, the bus was subsequently hit by two tractor trailers. Then another tractor trailer came and collided with the others. There was also another passenger car involved in the crash.

Lamar Brady, a passenger on the bus took video shortly after the crash- he suffered minor injuries.

He spoke with ABC’s Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE: “One of the guys kicked open the thing and said ‘Everybody needs to get out. Everybody needs to get out.’ There was one guy on top of me, and I was pushed up against the window… we were just trying to figure out how to get up and off the bus.”

Many of those injured were triaged at the scene by emergency medical services.

The accident shut down the turnpike for hours. According to authorities, some drivers on the road reported a change in weather, but it is still unclear if that played a factor in the crash.

“The road conditions seem to be fine in that area. We treat all night long… we did not have any indication that the roadways were anything but treated,” said Renee Colborn, public information manager, Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The National Transportation Safety Board headed to the scene to assist in the investigation.