Tuskegee Airmen pop-up exhibit available for viewing now through Sunday

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 11:18 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 11:24 AM EDT

A free exhibit honoring the Tuskegee airmen is helping you take a trip back in time.

The CAF Red Tail Squadron's 'Rise Above' exhibit opened up yesterday.  The tribute recognizes the nation's first African-American military pilots, who fought in WWII.  'Rise Above' will be hosted at the Erie International Airport through Sunday. 

