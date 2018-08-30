Tuskegee Airmen pop-up exhibit available for viewing now through Sunday
A free exhibit honoring the Tuskegee airmen is helping you take a trip back in time.
The CAF Red Tail Squadron's 'Rise Above' exhibit opened up yesterday. The tribute recognizes the nation's first African-American military pilots, who fought in WWII. 'Rise Above' will be hosted at the Erie International Airport through Sunday.
