Erie Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting.

36-year-old Daniel Galvin was found dead once police responded to a shooting on the 3800 block of Tuttle Avenue.

Two people were brought into questioning in regards to the shooting, one of them being Galvin’s mother.

Following the investigation, 61-year-old Joseph Digello was charged with criminal homicide, along with other related charges.

The Erie County Coroner confirmed that an autopsy is scheduled on the victim today.