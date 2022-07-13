Erie Insurance is teaming up with a TV home expert to explain the significance of the guaranteed replacement cost coverage policy.

“Today’s Homeowner” host Danny Lipford made a stop at Erie Insurance’s Technical Learning Center on Wednesday.

During his visit, he stressed the importance of Erie Insurance’s guaranteed replacement cost coverage, especially with the high costs of building materials.

This coverage could potentially save a homeowner thousands of dollars in the event of a disaster.

“I certainly want to show how, when you do have claims and how to go about that. Then of course the importance of the full replacement cost and so forth, and what that means when you do have a catastrophe and how valuable that can be,” said Danny Lipford, “Today’s Homeowner” media brand.

Lipford is the host of the Emmy-nominated “Today’s Homeowner” TV and radio program.