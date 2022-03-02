The Mercy Center for Women held their 29th annual Women Making History event at Mercyhurst University on March 2.

The event honored 12 women who go above and beyond to serve the Erie community.

The executive director of the Mercy Center for Women said that it’s important to take the time to recognize their accomplishments.

“It really allows our women to serve at the Mercy Center to look up to others who impact lives and serve this community every single day,” said Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director for Mercy Center for Women.

March is also recognized as Women’s History Month.