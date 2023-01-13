(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Fish and Boat Commission is adding fishing access to Twentymile Creek in North East Township.

The additional access is located south of Route 5. The access includes three parcels of land that were formerly leased to a private fishing club and had been closed to the public for more than 10 years. The public fishing easement extends 35 feet from the top of the creek onto the parcels. Areas with private residences will have no public access, a PFBC announcement said. Signs in the area will denote which areas are accessible.

“This is a fantastic acquisition for the anglers of Pennsylvania,” said Mark Haffley, PFBC fisheries biologist. “The addition of 8,960 linear feet of public access opens up most of Twentymile Creek from Lake Erie to Route 20, giving anglers access to incredible numbers of fish throughout the stream and greatly enhances our east-side steelhead fishery.”

Parking for the easement is available at North East Township Community Conservation Park at 12146 E. Lake Road. Twentymile Creek is stocked with juvenile steelhead and adult trout annually.

According to the PFBC, 147,994 linear feet of public fishing easements. The easements have been funded by anglers through the purchase of Lake Erie fishing permits and combination trout/Lake Erie fishing permits.