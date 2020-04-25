Twinbrook employee fired for social media post regarding center speaks out

A former employee from Twinbrook Rehabilitation Center is speaking out saying she was fired for posting a status of the center on social media.

The former employee says she posted a status on Facebook expressing her concern about Twinbrook becoming a treatment center for COVID-19 patients. She says the following day, she was informed that she would be fired from sharing information about the centers’ decision to take in COVID-19 patients.

“We’re not allowed to post anything on social media and I told them, I said ‘I’m sorry to say this but don’t you think it’s not fair for everybody else to know what the heck is going on?’ and they told me that it was nobody’s business until they decided to say something.” the employee said.

The former employee says the Twinbrook center is in debt and she believes the center made the decision to take in COVID-19 patients to reduce the debt they owe.