Twinbrook employee speaks out after news of facility transitioning to COVID-19 recovery center

An employee of Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is speaking out following the news that the center would transition into a COVID-19 Recovery Center.

JET 24 Action News’ Samiar Nefzi spoke with an employee on the inside of the facility. The staff has been with the company for over a year. The employee says management told them positive COVID-19 cases could come in as needed to the 120-bed facility.

An inside source at the Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center said on Wednesday that the staff was informed that the facility would relocated nearly 100 residents as the current center is transitioning into a COVID-19 recovery center.

“I don’t think they’re prepared at all. They don’t even give us simple supplies to day to day jobs. I don’t think they would be prepared at all.” the staff member said.

The staff was told they could either keep their current jobs or transfer to another Guardian Health Care location.

“We don’t want to work under those conditions for the minimal amount of money that we make. I think they are putting Lawrence Park at risk. The people who live here, the police department and the fire department.” the staff member said.

The staff member says that COVID-19 cases were anticipated to come from Erie, Ohio, and New York. Those inside are not the only ones concerned over the facilities’ sudden change.

“I’m worried about the patients that are coming in and mostly how am I going to take my son for walks knowing there is going to be patients with the infectious diseases right there.” said Cassandra Arner, Lawrence Park Resident.

Lawrence Park resident Phyllis Dreher says that this is all new and she hasn’t had a chance to really let it sink in.

“I realize we need places for the patients, but I feel this is a very close area.” Dreher said.

Dreher adding that the recovery center should not be in the proximity of a residential area.

“I don’t know what else we can do besides isolate from that area.” Dreher said.

The current residents will be test for COVID-19 before moving to a new facility. That process is expected to take two to four weeks.

Guardian Healthcare did release a statement, which reads:

“As a partner in the Erie Healthcare Community, Guardian Healthcare has been asked to establish a dedicated COVID-19 Recovery Unit.” “After a thorough review of all of Guardian Healthcare’s Erie sites, Twinbrook was selected through collaborative conversations with physicians and other experts based on the unique physical layout of this site. Using recent guidance from CMS and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Twinbrook will be caring for parents who are recovering from COVID-19.” “We can report there are 0 positive cases at Twinbrook. Current Twinbrook patients will transition to sites that will not admit COVID-19 patients. Twinbrook will continue to be leaders in the public healthcare response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Guardian Healthcare

