Twinbrook’s transition to COVID-19 recovery center now on hold

Local News
Guardian Healthcare is putting a pause on implementing Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation as a COVID-19 recovery center.

The company made the announcement in a statement Friday afternoon. They say this decision was made based off the most current assessment of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Pennsylvania. However, the company explained the idea of this transition is not completely off the table, which reads:

“Should a significant increase in cases arise or a “second wave” occur, Guardian is ready to transition this site to a COVID-19 recovery unit if it serves the best interests of the local community.”

