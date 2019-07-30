Two 18-year-old suspects arrested in vandalism case

The second suspect in a vandalism case has been arrested by Erie Police, but this may not be the end for the two suspects.

On June 27 some car owners and businesses came upon destruction after a pellet gun was used to shoot to shoot through their windows. Now, two 18-year-old men have been arrested for the damage and police have begun work on a second phase of this case.

According to Erie Police, Braeden Ghaemaghamy and Bryon Ferl allegedly shot nearly 60 windows, mainly throughout the upper west side. Although this happened a month ago, tension still runs high for some victims.

“You know, I hope they take this seriously, because that could’ve been someone’s baby, like it was almost mine. That really did frustrate me. I hope restitution is out there somewhere. I hope someone brings that up, because I was out money on that,” said Jezree Friend, victim.

Both are 18-years-old and face charges of criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. Police explained that typically with these charges there is restitution for victims, but despite that, they still caused a major inconvenience.

“Two 18-year-old knuckleheads did thousands of dollars worth of damage to innocent victims, and vehicles, and business,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, Erie Police.

Police explained that it was the cooperation of the public that led them to these arrests.

“There were members of the public that overheard conversations and overheard statements made by these individuals that clearly indicated that they knew more about these windows than they should. So with this information, some of these citizens thought to call, and that led to the arrests,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, Erie Police.

During the investigation police recovered a pellet gun in Ghaemagmy’s name. It is unknown at this time if the two suspects will face any additional charges. Millcreek Police are looking to question both of these suspects for the cars that were vandalized in that township as well.