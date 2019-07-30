Erie Police have arrested two people allegedly involved in a major vandalism spree.

Back in June, nearly 60 vehicles and businesses were damaged when their windows were shot with a pellet gun.

Erie Police stated they have charged Braeden Ghaemaghamy and Bryon Ferl. Both are 18-years-old and are currently facing charges of criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Although Police believe they may have found those responsible. They said it is now time to begin another task in this investigation.

“Put a dollar amount on all of the damages, so we don’t have all the information right now. Over the course of the next week or so we are going to try to reach out to all 58 victims and try to get a total amount of damages,” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan, Erie Police.

Police credit the help of the public in order to make the breakthrough in this case.