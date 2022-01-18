Two adults and juveniles taken into custody following West 8th shooting

Erie Police took two adults and two juveniles into custody on January 17th following a shooting.

According to the City of Erie Police, calls came in around 8:45 p.m. for a shooting at 1227 West 8th Street in Erie.

A gunshot was fired inside of the apartment upstairs and traveled to the lower level while almost hitting a five-month-old child who was sleeping in a crib.

No injuries were reported from this shooting.

