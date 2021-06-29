Two arrested for reporting false bomb threat at Presque Isle Downs & Casino Saturday

Pennsylvania State Police have charged two people with phoning in a phony bomb threat which cleared Presque Isle Downs & Casino Saturday night.

According to the complaint, Norman Antuzzi, 48, of Erie, was charged with a third-degree felony count of terroristic threats.

Parlee Jo Ferko, 38, of Edinboro, was charged with two third-degree felony counts of conspiracy to commit terroristic threats.

According to the arresting officer, Ferko was complaining about her job as a casino bartender when Antuzzi asked her “do you want me to call in a bomb threat,” to which Ferko allegedly responded “yes.”

Both have hearing dates in the first week of July.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list