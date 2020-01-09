Two arrested for theft of a Porsche and thefts from vehicles in Millcreek Township

Jarrett Beason

Millcreek Police arrested two people in connection for stealing a Porsche as well as thefts from other vehicles.

According to police, they were dispatched to the area of Pleasant Valley Drive and Amherst Road for reports of thefts from a vehicles.

Officers arrested 19-year old Shamon Butts and 22-year old Jarrett Beason. These individuals were found to be in possession of a Porsche, which was reported stolen from the 5700 block of Platinum Drive.

Butts and Beason were charged with conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Shamon Butts was charged as well with the theft of the Porsche.

Both Butts and Beason were arraigned by Judge Stuck-Lewis and they were both given $50,000 bonds.