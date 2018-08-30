Two bodies found in the area today Video

A body was found in an apartment on the corner of East 26th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue today.

Officials were called to the scene around noon. There, they discovered the body of a male in his early 20's inside of the apartment. Police are saying the circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious. They interviewed witnesses and neighbors on scene while collecting evidence. Authorities secured the area, blocking Pennsylvania to East avenues to traffic while investigating.

Deputy Chief Mike Nolan says, "...We're still gathering preliminary information, so we don't have much more than that. We do have a deceased male, young, early 20s, and we still have to confirm the identity. And when we do that, we'll obviously, once the family is notified, we'll have that information available..."

Police also confirming a body is found along Route 97, south of Zwilling Road. State Police are on scene now investigating the area. In the meantime, overnight crews from Perry Highway along with State Police were searching for a person who was missing. The police only saying that troopers were searching for several hours near Route 97 and Zwilling Road. No word yet on whether this body and the missing person case are tied...