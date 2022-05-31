Two businesses are saying that they are done with Erie’s Flagship City Food Hall after just six months.

The owner of Lucky Louie’s has confirmed that the restaurant will be closing its location at the Flagship City Food Hall.

The former chef of Blue Willow Bakery and Cafe confirmed that the business is no longer open.

Blue Willow’s location inside the food hall has been empty for a few weeks now.

Both Blue Willow and Lucky Louie’s were among the original vendors since the food hall first opened in November.

We placed multiple calls to the Erie Downtown Development Corporation and our calls have not been returned.