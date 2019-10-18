Two candidates for Crawford County Sheriff square off in candidates forum

Two men who have Deputy Sheriff on their resume are asking voters in Crawford County to put them in the top shot as Crawford County Sheriff. Thursday night, they were face to face in a candidates forum.

With little more than two weeks to convince voters, the two nominees for Crawford County Sheriff gave those voters a chance to hear them in their own words. It’s a race that is drawing plenty of attention.

“The sheriff’s office is important, but there are other races such as the county commissioner’s race, which actually affects people’s pocketbooks more, this actually seems to draw more interest,” said Keith Gushard, Meadville Tribune reporter and moderator of tonight’s forum.

The race pits democrat Neil Fratus against republican David Powers. Fratus is the former Chief Deputy Sheriff in the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He worked in the office for 13 years. We asked Fratus why he thinks the race has become so heated.

“Both candidates have supporters who are passionate about their candidate,” Fratus said. “Each of them want their candidate to be the next sheriff and there’s a lot of interest down here in Crawford County for the sheriff’s race.

Powers is a current Sergeant Deputy Sheriff with 26 years experience, the first 22 with the Meadville City Police. He believes that social media has turned up the intensity.

“I think social media gives people a chance to attack people without having any skin in the game,” Powers said. “A debate like this, it’s two people with their ideas for other people to look at.”

The topics included budget, staffing and what you change or improve if elected sheriff. Tonight’s forum was conducted by the Meadville Tribune.