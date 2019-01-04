Two candidates officially declare their run for Harborcreek Township Supervisor Video

The race has officially begun for the Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

Two candidates have officially announced their campaigns; Connie Cruz and Bob Troutner. Cruz has based her campaign around being a Harborcreek Township Native. She also has experience working within the township as the zoning administrator.

Troutner has based his run around being a local business owner.

When both were asked what they thought the main concern with the township was, they both mentioned the budget.

Cruz says, "To move forward, we have to be proactive with our land use. We have to make sure we have a safe haven for our families to come, raise their families, live, work, and play. "

Troutner says, "I feel that the budget is definitely the current main issue. I also feel that there needs to be more business brought into Harborcreek."

On Monday, retired State Police Trooper Steve Oler is also expected to announce his run for Harborcreek Supervisor.

Municipal primary elections will be held May 21st.