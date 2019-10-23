Two candidates to debate one another in race for Harborcreek Supervisor

In Harborcreek, two candidates will take the stage to debate one another in a race for Harborcreek supervisor.

This forum will be held in McGarvey Commons inside the Reed Union Building on the campus of Penn State Behrend.

Lynda Meyer, a democrat, and Steve Oler, a republican, will discuss issues that are important to residents of Harborcreek. Meyer currently works as a Harborcreek Township auditor and has been a teacher in the Harbor Creek School District for 20 years.

Oler is a former Pennsylvania State Police officer and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

This debate begins at 6:00pm tonight and is free and open to the public.