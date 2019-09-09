Two car accident at Big I roundabout

Work continues on Crawford County’s Big I Roundabout Project amid signs that drivers will have to get used to the massive four road project.

One of those signs was seen today when traffic stopped for a two car accident. The Big I brings drivers together from Routes 6, 19, 98, and 322.

Vernon Township Police Chief Randy Detzel tells Action News that traffic issues haven’t been too bad given the number of vehicles that use the roundabout.

He expects things to get even better when construction is complete.