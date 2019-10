A two car accident in downtown Erie sends one person to the hospital overnight.

Crews responded to the intersection of 18th and State Streets for a two car accident that happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

One vehicle was driving South on State Street and the other was going West on 18th Street before they collided.

One of the drivers, a male, was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. No word on his condition or what caused the accident. Police will continue to investigate.