A portion of a busy roadway was shut down overnight following a two-car accident.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. According to reports from the scene, a car and a pick-up truck were traveling along Route 20 when the driver of the car attempted to pass the truck.

However, the truck driver turned left, causing the car to strike the back half of the truck. No serious injuries were reported.

Route 20 between Church and Walnut streets was closed for about an hour until both vehicles could be removed and the road cleared of debris.