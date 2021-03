A two-car accident closed a portion of West 38th St. overnight.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday evening, emergency crews responded to the intersection of West 38th St. and Lancaster Rd. in Millcreek.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicles collided, causing heavy damage. One person suffered minor injuries.

West 38th St. was closed while first responders cleaned up the mess; it has since been re-opened.