On August 4 around 2:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Corry responded to a two vehicle accident.

This accident took place at an intersection of Route 89 and Lovell Road in Corry.

According to the accident report, an 86-year-old male was driving West on Lovell Road in a Mercury Grand Marquis, while a 54-year-old male driver and 62-year-old female passenger were traveling north on Route 89 in a 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

As the driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis proceeded to the intersection after stopping at the posted stop sign, it failed to yield to the Jeep Gladiator who was approaching the intersection from the south.

The two vehicles collided and this caused the Jeep to lose control and roll over multiple times into a ditch.

The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis did not suffer any injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep sustained serious to unknown injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The Corry Fire Department, Union City Fire Department, Elgin Fire Department, and Emergycare responded to the scene.