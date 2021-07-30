Two car accident in Lake City leads to rollover with entrapment

A two car accident leads to a rollover with one person trapped in their car.

The accident happened in the 10000 block of West Lake Road in Lake City around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

According to the captain for Lake City Fire Company, one person was still inside the overturned car when emergency crews arrived on scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and another person refused treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

