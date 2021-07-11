Two car accident on Flatts Road and Route 97 sends two people to the hospital

An overnight accident has left one person in critical condition.

According to the Erie County 911 Center, the call for a two car accident on Flatts Road and Route 97 came in shortly before midnight.

One driver was in critical condition and life flighted to UPMC Hamot. The second driver was sent by ambulance with unknown injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate this accident.

