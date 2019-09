A two car accident along Interstate 86 this morning claimed the life of one man.

The accident happened near the town of North Harmony. The first 911 calls came in just after 4:30 a.m.

66-year-old Tommy Hyde was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the driver of one of the vehicles. The driver and passengers of the second vehicle were not injured.

I-86 Eastbound was closed for more than two hours while police investigated the accident.