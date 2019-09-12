Accident on Bayfront Pkwy between a tanker truck and a car sent one woman to the hospital















An accident between a tanker truck and a car sent one woman to the hospital this morning.

According to police, around 10 a.m. the driver of the car was heading Westbound on the Bayfront Pkwy when she tried to merge lanes and collided with a tanker truck heading Eastbound in front of the Niagara Village.

The driver of the car was taken to UPMC Hamot with significant injuries. The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

