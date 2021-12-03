Two Car Accident Sends Three People Hospital & Damages Nearby Home

Erie, PA – A two car accident in Erie sends three people to the hospital early Friday morning. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of West 29th and Plum Streets. According to reports from the scene, one car was traveling North, the other was traveling East when they collided at the intersection. The impact of the accident sent one of the vehicles into a nearby home and sparked a fire. Two people inside the car were trapped for a short time. Erie fire crews responded to the scene, making quick work of the fire. In total, three people were transported to the hospital for treatment. No word on how serious their injuries are.

Meanwhile, everyone inside the home got our safely, although the structure did suffer some damage. Erie Police are looking into what caused the accident.

