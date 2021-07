It was a busy evening for local police and Penelec crews at one Erie intersection.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, two vehicles were involved in an accident at East 18th and French Streets.

Police say the impact of the accident snapped an electrical pole in half, causing the wires to fall into the roadway.

The intersection was closed while crews worked to clean it up. No injuries were reported.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list