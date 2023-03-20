Two vehicles collided head-on taking one life on Saint Patrick’s Day.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a Honda Civic driven by 75-year-old Margeret Bradley of Linesville was driving northbound on Route 18 just south of Smith Road in Crawford County, when it traveled into the southbound lane.

That’s when 22-year-old Zachary Port of Albion, driving south on Route 18 in a Ford Flex, saw the Honda and attempted to evade it in the northbound lane. The Honda then swerved back into its own lane hitting the Ford.

Bradley died due to injuries suffered in the crash, while port and two young child. Passengers were taken to UPMC Hamot and Meadville Medical Center. The coroner ruled Bradley’s death due to blunt force trauma.