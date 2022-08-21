Around 2:30 p.m. crews from Springboro Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident.

The accident took place at Route 215 and Route 20.

This accident involved two vehicles and resulted in a rollover with entrapment. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Three people were reportedly transported to the hospital. One person was reportedly trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Crews had to utilize cutting tools and a spreader in order to free the person entrapped from the vehicle.

In addition, the accident also snapped an electrical pole which was smoking while crews were on scene. Multiple households in East Springboro lost power due to this.

Penelec is currently working to replace the damaged pole.

Pennsylvania State Police, A.F. Dobler Hose, West County Paramedics, and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were also on Scene.