(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two vehicles are damaged after a vehicle fire in the 100 block of East 11th street around 11:36 Thursday night.

When crews arrived, they found one vehicle on fire, that fire damaging a neighboring car.

Officials say that the fire was dangerously close to a gas line, however the fire was extinguished before the situation worsened.

East 11th Street was shut down from French to German Street.

No injuries were reported as officials continue their investigation.