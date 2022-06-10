Two cars are heavily damaged after an accident in Millcreek Township.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. June 10 near the intersection of Young Road and Perry Highway.

According to reports on scene, two cars crashed into a guardrail.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

There is no word on whether anyone was injured.

Traffic was re-directed while crews cleared the scene. The cause of the accident is unknown.