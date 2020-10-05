Just after four o’clock Monday morning crews were called out to a mobile home fire in the area of 500 Conti Drive in Millcreek. According to reports from the scene, the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, but two cats were found dead inside.
Several crews responded to the scene.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two Cats Die in Early Morning Mobile Home Fire
